Have you spotted a low flying plane off the south coast of the Isle of Wight today (Thursday)?

An Oil Spill Response Boeing 727 – with red and white livery – has been seen flying off the Isle of Wight today (Thursday) near Chale and Blackgang and seen by Isle of Wight Radio listeners.

But don’t worry, it’s just part of a training and development exercise south of the Island.

Similar exercises took place this time in 2016.

