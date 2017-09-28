The UK’s aviation regulator has told Sky News that promises by Ryanair are taken with a "pinch of salt" as it faces action for its handling of mass flight cancellations.

Andrew Haines, the chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, said he was furious with the no-frills carrier – accusing it of appearing to show disregard for consumers and for the law – only ever meeting its obligations when it reaches the steps of a court of law.

He was speaking just moments after Ryanair released a statement pledging full co-operation with the CAA after the regulator announced enforcement action.

