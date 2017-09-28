Police on the Isle of Wight have seized several vehicles thought to have no tax or insurance.

Hampshire Constabulary officers have put ‘seized by police’ stickers on cars in East Cowes, Newport and Sandown in a bid to clampdown on the offences.

The incidents have been tweeted by police, which you can see below:

Seized for no insurance Sandown IOW #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/eh6eFu2Cwj — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

Car seized Newport IOW for no insurance, driver failed to disclose a previous accident, policy cancelled by insurers #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/oYEbIFICth — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

Car seized again Newport no tax expired 05/17 No MOT #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/HenXdExs1k — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

East Cowes car seized No Insurance and No tax #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/E86jHN8gbB — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

Again Newport IOW another car seized for No Insurance #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/z0kNde7mVh — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

Seized Newport IOW. No insurance, no MOT, no tax!! Long walk home #PC3057 pic.twitter.com/zjMwbLSM8C — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

Seized Newport IOW No tax expired 05/2017, no MOT expired 06/2016. Check your documents. PC3057 pic.twitter.com/y0ajjabmSm — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 27, 2017

