Prince Harry had fun playing with his friend’s young daughter after catching her stealing his popcorn during the Invictus Games.

Emily Henson, aged just two, made a play for the Prince’s popcorn as she sat next to the royal during the wheelchair volleyball.

She managed to sneak several handfuls of his snack before he caught her in the act.

He responded by jokingly taking his popcorn away before relenting and allowing her to share it with him.

