A volunteer at St Mary’s Hospital has been sharing her secret to keeping “young” after recently turning 90

Betty Edkins from Northwood has been volunteering for the Isle of Wight Charity ‘Friends of St Mary’s Hospital’ since 1993.

Despite four heart attacks, two strokes, losing sight in one eye and undergoing 12 operations, defiant Betty says she didn’t let any of that stop her doing her bit for the hospital:

“I don’t feel my age – just 16 going on 17,”

Claiming she “felt like a VIP”, Betty celebrated her birthday in style in the hospital foyer surrounded by patients, visitors and staff.

Many years ago Betty had been an auxiliary nurse at St Mary’s and a Marie Curie nurse. On retiring she was involved in palliative care and was a visitor at what was then the three Island prisons.

Betty has been reflecting on her birthday celebrations and sharing her secrets to keeping young with Isle of Wight Radio’s Charlotte Morgan:

The Friends, as a registered charity, runs the cafe and shop in the hospital’s foyer with the help of volunteers. It also takes newspapers, magazines and confectionary to the wards.

Profits and donations are used to purchase extra equipment and facilities for the NHS on the Island, which last year contributed nearly £135,000.

