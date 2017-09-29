Local and international businesses came together to showcase the Isle of Wight’s maritime industry at a career fair yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The Royal Yacht Squadron’s Maritime Industry Careers Fair featured more than 35 employers and trainers from across the maritime world.

Job-seekers and enthusiasts who went along got a glimpse into the world of the Royal Navy, boat building and engineering. Also on show were slightly more unusual career paths, like water sports and off-shore energy.

This is what some of the employers think the future holds for businesses on the Island:

Isle of Wight College and CECAMM say inspiring young people is the key:

“The work of Isle of Wight College and CECAMM is important here – and it’s about encouraging young people on the Island. We hope we do a good job in achieving that.”

Business is looking good on the Island, according to Spinlock of Cowes. The rope-holding experts experts said:

“We’ve had quite a lot of sponsorship and are getting involved in a lot of events – like the Volvo Ocean Race – so it’s going really well. We’re big exporters and because of Brexit hopefully that’s going quite well. We think it’s all good.”

The team from UKSA say the Island provides unique opportunities – which helps to keep businesses thriving:

“It’s looking really good. We’re in quite a unique opportunity where we provide professional training into careers – and for the careers you need to train. We’re quite lucky that we get to offer that on the Isle of Wight, which is at the heart of the maritime industry. It’s developing really really well.”

The Ship Safe Training Group (SSTG) says it needs to go where it’s sea-based – so recruiting young people on the Island is an obvious solution. Much like Spinlock, SSTG isn’t being put off by Brexit either:

“Business is still quite good. There’s a bit of a dip at the moment but I don’t think that’s Brexit. I just think that the industry at the moment with the ups and downs – it’s like all industry. It’s a bit flatter at the moment but we’re still getting lots of cadets in and they’re still getting jobs.”

The charity’s patron, HRH Earl of Wessex was also there – meeting some of the businesses and students.

