A 14-hour fundraiser is being hosted at the Vectis Tavern in Cowes this afternoon (Fri), to raise money for their terminally ill barman, Richard Bunday.

He’s a familiar face among Cowes’ locals, and you may even recognise him from his work within the community – last year he helped out with the pub’s big Christmas feed.

Richard Bunday was diagnosed with terminal cancer last month – and since the diagnosis he’s joined forces with family, friends and work colleagues to set up ‘Say No To Cancer’.

As part of their fundraising efforts the pub are putting on an event this afternoon – it’s running from 12pm today until the early hours of tomorrow morning (Saturday).

Throughout the day and night there will be entertainment, raffles, auctions – and even the chance to win a date with some of barmen and maids!

The pub’s landlady, and Richard’s friend, Anne Cooke said they’ll all be exhausted by the end, but it’ll be worth it:

“Richard is the inspiration behind it – but it’s also to help others in the same situation. It’s clear there’s a gap in support for people of his age group. So we want to do as much as we can to raise money and awareness.”

Anne also told Isle of Wight Radio that Richard isn’t letting the diagnosis get the best of him:

“He’s young, enthusiastic and always willing to help. As a person he’s taken the news extremely well – he’s been very very strong and he’s adamant that he wants to help others and raise awareness with the time he has left.”

If you want to be a part of their fundraising you can pop along to Vectis Tavern today/tonight – the team will also be hosting more events in the coming weeks and months. Or you can donate to the fund via there website (linked above).

