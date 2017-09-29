Harry Redknapp has told Sky Sports News he believes "old-school" Harry Kane has no reason to leave Tottenham.

Former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood suggested Kane would leave the club if they fail to win a major trophy this season, having scored more than 20 Premier League goals in each of his last three seasons without any team honours in return.

Redknapp guided Tottenham to the Champions League quarter finals in 2011, a campaign in which Gareth Bale attracted attention from Europe’s biggest clubs with a series of impressive performances.

But while Bale eventually moved on to Real Madrid, Redknapp believes Kane has everything he needs at Spurs.

I don’t see why he should leave, he’ll be captain eventually, he’s loved there, Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

He’s come from the youth team, at a great club, great training ground, with a great stadium when the new one is done.

Last December, Kane signed a new deal with Tottenham reported to be worth £90,000 a week – plus up to £30,000 in bonuses – until the summer of 2022.

Those wages are less than half of what is paid to some of the Premier League’s top earners, but Redknapp insisted Kane will attract higher earnings at Tottenham in the future.

The fans adore him, he’s earning fantastic money, he’ll go on to earn bigger money than he’s on now in the future, Redknapp added.

I’d like to see him stay there long term. He’s old school, and old school meant you went to a football club as a kid and you never thought about leaving.

That was your club. It’s changed now but Harry Kane is old school so I think he’ll know when he’s well off and stay at Tottenham.

Spurs won just one of their Champions League group-stage fixtures at Wembley last season, and with the club playing all their home games at the national football stadium this season, Redknapp believes his old club have dented their title credentials.

I’ve played Champions League with Tottenham, home advantage was massive, Redknapp said. Teams came to White Hart Lane and they were scared to death. We absolutely smashed everybody up. They couldn’t handle it.

Going to Wembley, big open spaces, slower pitch, it’s a different game. But going forward it’s a great Tottenham team, I love the manager, and I think it’s a team that if they had played at White Hart Lane this year they would have been my tip for the Premier League this year.

dtZmJ1YzE6ToP9hpgw3XBQx15F7J4h5_

(c) Sky News 2017: Harry Redknapp says Harry Kane should stay put at Tottenham

Comments

comments