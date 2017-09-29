Isle Of Wight 92-Year-Old Seeks Long Lost Shanklin School Friends

“That would quite something. It would be lovely to see someone that knows them,” says Derek Kent, 92, from Shanklin.

He is hoping to find out what happened to his school friends, pictured here in around 1936.

Mr Kent went to primary school in Shanklin in the 1930s. He left, aged 13, in 1939 and later joined up for military service during World War Two. Now, more than half a century on, he wants to know what happened to his classmates.

The veteran wrote to the Headteacher at St Blasius Shanklin C of E Primary Academy, asking for help.

Mike Wood dug out the dusty log books and historic pictures of the school that has stood on the site since the 1800s.

He invited Mr Kent in to meet the young reporters who write the school’s newspaper.

Now they are all hoping that you might be able to help trace some of those pictured in the classroom, all those years ago.

In particular, Mr Kent is hoping to find Geoffry Slater, Richard Harding and Arthur Trueman, or their families.

Tragically, one of Derek’s classmates was killed in service, shortly before the end of World War Two. Another died when a bomb dropped in Shanklin. But for many others, he says, what happened after they left class for the last time remains a mystery:

“I’d like to find out what happened to them, or the descendants of them. Perhaps the descendants would like to know more about them. “There are some not in the photo but who were in the class. I went to school with William Griffin. When I was in Beirut, his boat came in – HMS Magpie – and we had Christmas 1945 in Beirut. In Athens, in Greece, we had about six locals there.”

Does Derek Kent think life has changed much since his Shanklin schooldays?

“Not all that much. Different places have gone up – otherwise it’s the same.”

Can you help identify any of the people in Derek Kent’s class, or that of his twin sisters? Please message [email protected] and we can pass on your information!

Visit this article later today (Friday) to hear from Derek Kent and the young journalists trying to help him find his school friends.

