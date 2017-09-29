The Isle of Wight could win an award for being the ‘Best UK Region For Families’

The Family Traveller Awards are dedicated to finding the best of the best in family travel and celebrating companies which work hard to make family holidays extra special.

The winners of each category will be decided by a panel of experts combined with votes from the public.

The panel of judges will be a range of travel experts, including: Jane Anderson, editor of Family Traveller magazine; Simon Reeve, BBC presenter; Mariella Frostrup, BBC Radio 4 presenter; Sue Ward Davies, travel director of ELLE and Jane Knight, travel editor of The Times.

The final announcement will be made by a celebrity host at a special event in London this November.

Also, this year is the Reader’s Choice Awards where the winners will be selected solely on the majority public vote, with no input from the judging panel.

Children will be calling the shots in the ‘Best UK Days Out for Families category’, while parents can have their say on what they think is the ‘Best UK Region’ and the ‘Best UK City Break’ for families.

Included in the Family Traveller Awards finals this year is:

The Isle of Wight in the Best UK region for Families category

Wigwam (which has a location at Tapnell Farm) in the Best Holiday Rental category

Carisbrooke Castle (English Heritage) in the Best UK Day Out category

Kingswood Family Adventure (Bembridge) in the Best Activity Specialist category

The Isle of Wight Festival in the Best Family Festival category.

David Thornton, CEO, Visit Isle of Wight said it’s great for the Island to be recognised:

“It’s wonderful to see the Island and so many of its tourism businesses in the running for these prestigious awards.

David added he wants the Island to come together to make these awards possible:

“We’re up against some big industry names, so please do spread the word and encourage everyone you know to vote for the Isle of Wight and circulate the message “Pure Island Happiness” is what the whole world needs right now”

In 2015, the Isle of Wight was Highly Commended for “Best Domestic Destination for Families” while Wightlink was recognised in the “Best Family Ferry Operator” category. Last year, the Isle of Wight Festival also won in the “Best Family Festival” category.

People have until Friday 20 October to vote for the Island and every vote will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday of four to Malta, worth £4,000.

To vote, go to www.familytraveller.com/awards

