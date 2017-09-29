Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Veep and Seinfeld star posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday saying: 1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.

The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.

The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.

The Emmy-winning actress, 56, currently plays foul-mouthed fictitious vice president Selina Meyer in Veep, and until 1998 starred as Elaine Benes in hit sitcom Seinfeld.

She received the news earlier this month – just a day after she won an Emmy award for best comedy actress for her role in Veep, the network behind the show, HBO, said.

It was recently announced the upcoming seventh season will be the final one.

HBO said the decision to end it was unrelated to Dreyfus’ announcement.

The programme’s writers will continue working on scripts and production will be adjusted as needed, HBO said.

Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time, the network said in a statement.

We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.

Her Veep co-star Tony Hale tweeted: We love you.

Former US vice president Joe Biden has also shown his support for Ms Louis-Dreyfus following her announcement.

She and Mr Biden did a spoof of the show together in 2014 at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Sharing a picture from their comedy stunt on Twitter, Mr Biden wrote: We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.

Louis-Dreyfus replied writing: Yes we do. Love back to all of you.

