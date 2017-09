Are you holding a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support?

One is taking place in the school hall at St Blasius Academy in Shanklin this morning (Friday), from 9.30am.

East Cowes Vics football club is hosting an event this morning from 9am until midday.

Why not tell us about yours? Tweet us (@iwightradio #coffeemorning), Facebook us, or email [email protected] and we’ll try to add them here. And why not send us a photo to [email protected]?

