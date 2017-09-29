Patients are dying alone in NHS hospitals because there are not enough staff to look after them, according to a new report.

A survey of more than 30,000 nurses found many felt stressed or burnt out, with a quarter saying they had to care for 14 or more patients at a time.

Nurses described being reduced to tears at the end of shifts, patients being left to die alone when they did not have any family and said managing patients was like spinning plates.

One nurse said: Patient care is seriously compromised when there are not enough staff.

Patients at the end of life have no one to sit with them. It is very upsetting when they have no family. Too many patients are dying alone.

Another said: Being unable to attend to a dying patient as quickly as they need is soul-destroying.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) report is based on the experience of UK nurses on their last shift.

More than half said there was a shortfall in planned staffing of one or more registered nurses on their last shift, while 41% of shifts were short of one or more healthcare support workers.

One in five nurses on a shift are temporary agency staff, the report found, while 36% of nurses said essential patient care was left unfinished because of a lack of time.

That included staff being unable to give medicines on time, not having time to manage patient pain or brush their teeth and not enough time to complete records or give comfort.

It found one in 10 nurses described the care on their last shift as poor. That figure increased to 14% for those working in A&E.

The RCN is calling for new legislation across the UK that would guarantee safe levels of staffing.

Janet Davies, chief executive, said: When this many professionals blow the whistle, they cannot be overlooked.

The nursing shortage is biting hard and needs the attention of ministers – this warning comes from the very people they cannot afford to lose.

The findings in this report are a direct result of years of poor planning and cost-cutting – it was entirely predictable.

We urgently need assurances from every health and care provider that services are safe for patients, and new laws on staffing should follow swiftly.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: We are helping the NHS to make sure it has the right staff, in the right place, at the right time, to provide safe care – that’s why there are over 29,600 more professionally-qualified clinical staff, including over 11,300 more nurses on our wards since May 2010.

We have also committed to funding an extra 10,000 places for nurses, midwives and allied health professionals by 2020 to ensure the NHS has the staff it needs both now and in the future.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/51ZmR1YzE6XQbi5i7EVDJ4FAQ_4hJOB6/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Patients ‘dying alone’ due to lack of NHS staff, report finds

Comments

comments