The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

29 September 2017

Application No: P/01057/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02856/J

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Bembridge Outboards, Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355NS

Proposal: Proposed alterations

Easting: 463564.4 Northing: 88367.6

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01057/17

Application No: P/01090/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10734/J

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Crab & Lobster, 32 Foreland Fields Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355TR

Proposal: Removal of 1 x aluminium window; proposed replacement aluminium bi-fold doors

Easting: 465510.1 Northing: 87332.5

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01090/17

Application No: P/01083/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30594/F

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: land rear of Paddock View and 132 Howgate Road, on western side of, Foreland

Fields Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO35

Proposal: Two detached double garages

Easting: 465398.9 Northing: 87444.1

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01083/17

Application No: P/01129/17 Alt Ref: LBC/29666/G

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Ford Cottage, Main Road, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DJ

Proposal: LBC for external alterations to remove small flat roof and extend tile roof over,

reposition 1no. window on north elevation; create new door opening from kitchen.

Internal alterations to form new boot room and additional bedroom.

Easting: 442425.7 Northing: 82920.6

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01129/17

Application No: P/01101/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04419/H

Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: Redwood, Ashlake Copse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EY

Proposal: Demolition of existing garage; replacement garage

Easting: 455337.8 Northing: 92504.3

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01101/17

Application No: P/01074/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21684/D

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: Hong Kong Express, 17 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO40

Proposal: 2 semi detached two bed dwellings on land at the rear of No 17 (revised

address)(readvertised)

Easting: 433701.3 Northing: 87111

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01074/17

Application No: P/01114/17 Alt Ref: TCP/15602/D

Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: The Model Village, High Street, Godshill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383HH

Proposal: Proposed storage shed

Easting: 452792.4 Northing: 81687.9

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01114/17

Application No: P/01111/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32971/A

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 28 Albert Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JU

Proposal: Demolition of Bungalow, Proposed Construction of Two Detached Dwellings with

Associated Vehicular Parking (Revised Scheme)

Easting: 447760.9 Northing: 95428.1

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01111/17

Application No: P/01049/17 Alt Ref: TCP/00329/H

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 42 Solent View Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JZ

Proposal: Repair and reimprovement of existing sea wall; reinstatement of sea wall over old foundations and installation of sleepered retaining wall at bottom of garden abutting the seafront

Easting: 447537.1 Northing: 95607.8

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01049/17

Application No: P/01112/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23248/L

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: land between Yellow Sands and Commodores Court, Duver Road, Seaview, Isle

Of Wight, PO34

Proposal: Variation of conditions no. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 11 on P/00446/17 – TCP/23248/K to allow alteration to commencement of works

Easting: 462324.9 Northing: 91804.3

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01112/17

Application No: P/01131/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13020/G

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 1st Newport Scout Group, Woodbine Close, St. Johns Road, Newport, Isle Of

Wight, PO301LP

Proposal: proposed new / 2.4 boundary fence with 2 access gates

Easting: 449721.7 Northing: 88536.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01131/17

Application No: P/01126/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32669/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North

Location: Land adjacent to 346, Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed detached house with parking.

Easting: 451369.5 Northing: 91194.9

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01126/17

Application No: P/01061/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33213

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 70 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP

Proposal: Proposed dwelling house; alterations to access and parking

Easting: 449885.7 Northing: 87913.8

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01061/17

Application No: P/00863/17 Alt Ref: LBC/01995/P

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: 48-49 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SE

Proposal: LBC change of use from Class A2 and internal alterations to form 2no. flats

Easting: 449877.8 Northing: 89142.5

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00863/17

Application No: P/00862/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/01995/Q

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: 48-49 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SE

Proposal: Change of use from Class A2 and internal alterations to form 2no. flats

Easting: 449877.8 Northing: 89142.5

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00862/17

Application No: P/01084/17 Alt Ref: LBC/23100/G

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: Castle Cottage, 14 Castle Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301PH

Proposal: LBC for repair and partial re-covering of roof

Easting: 448652.5 Northing: 87979.5

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01084/17

Application No: P/01091/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29491/B

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central

Location: 21 Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension; alterations

Easting: 449763.8 Northing: 88875.3

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01091/17

Application No: P/01108/17 Alt Ref: A/00035/L

Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: BAE Systems (Defence Systems) Ltd, Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight,

PO31 8PF

Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1x external illuminated fascia sign

Easting: 448929.8 Northing: 94423.7

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01108/17

Application No: P/01103/17 Alt Ref: TCP/22270/G

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West

Location: Ryde Methodist Church, Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332PT

Proposal: Proposed ramp access into church (revised scheme)

Easting: 459071.5 Northing: 92541.3

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01103/17

Application No: P/01080/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32125/A

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: Quarrhurst Lodge, Quarr Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EL

Proposal: Proposed replacement dwelling

Easting: 457051.1 Northing: 92595.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01080/17

Application No: P/01122/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33210

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: 92 Binstead Lodge Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333UD

Proposal: Proposed single storey extension

Easting: 457651.1 Northing: 91810.1

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01122/17

Application No: P/01030/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33211

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: Luccombe Hall Hotel, 8 Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376RL

Proposal: Proposed balconies to bedrooms

Easting: 458405.6 Northing: 80787.4

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01030/17

Application No: P/01036/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07567/K

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 19 Orchard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO377NX

Proposal: Demolition of garage and porch; single storey extension; alterations; proposed

detached bungalow

Easting: 457619.3 Northing: 81363.9

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01036/17

Application No: P/01058/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18606/G

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: 64 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376JN

Proposal: New UPVC windows to replace timber ones

Easting: 458138.5 Northing: 81209.4

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01058/17

Application No: P/01119/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33218

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: Land South of Brambledown, Cliff Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO39

Proposal: Outline application for one residential unit and vehicular access with access and

layout to be considered.

Easting: 431979.3 Northing: 86172.3

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01119/17

Application No: P/01118/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33079/A

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East

Location: land adjacent 50, Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381LH

Proposal: Construction of new detached dwelling (revised scheme)

Easting: 455381.6 Northing: 77439.5

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01118/17

Application No: P/01106/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12633/A

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East

Location: Land to the rear of India Cottage, Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38

Proposal: Proposed dwelling to the rear of India Cottage.

Easting: 456295.3 Northing: 77685.1

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01106/17

Application No: P/01006/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33209

Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: 84 Stenbury View, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383DD

Proposal: Demolition of porch; proposed single storey side extension

Easting: 455209.1 Northing: 79426.1

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01006/17

Application No: P/01085/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24340/D

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Hanaper House, 5 The Mount, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410RB

Proposal: Proposed two storey extension; alterations to existing house; raised roof pitch;

balcony; external stairs; patio area, 2 x new parking bays

Easting: 435958 Northing: 89712.5

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01085/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

