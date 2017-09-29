The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
29 September 2017
Application No: P/01057/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02856/J
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Bembridge Outboards, Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355NS
Proposal: Proposed alterations
Easting: 463564.4 Northing: 88367.6
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01057/17
Application No: P/01090/17 Alt Ref: TCP/10734/J
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Crab & Lobster, 32 Foreland Fields Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355TR
Proposal: Removal of 1 x aluminium window; proposed replacement aluminium bi-fold doors
Easting: 465510.1 Northing: 87332.5
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01090/17
Application No: P/01083/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30594/F
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: land rear of Paddock View and 132 Howgate Road, on western side of, Foreland
Fields Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO35
Proposal: Two detached double garages
Easting: 465398.9 Northing: 87444.1
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01083/17
Application No: P/01129/17 Alt Ref: LBC/29666/G
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Ford Cottage, Main Road, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304DJ
Proposal: LBC for external alterations to remove small flat roof and extend tile roof over,
reposition 1no. window on north elevation; create new door opening from kitchen.
Internal alterations to form new boot room and additional bedroom.
Easting: 442425.7 Northing: 82920.6
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01129/17
Application No: P/01101/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04419/H
Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: Redwood, Ashlake Copse Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EY
Proposal: Demolition of existing garage; replacement garage
Easting: 455337.8 Northing: 92504.3
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01101/17
Application No: P/01074/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21684/D
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: Hong Kong Express, 17 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO40
Proposal: 2 semi detached two bed dwellings on land at the rear of No 17 (revised
address)(readvertised)
Easting: 433701.3 Northing: 87111
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01074/17
Application No: P/01114/17 Alt Ref: TCP/15602/D
Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: The Model Village, High Street, Godshill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383HH
Proposal: Proposed storage shed
Easting: 452792.4 Northing: 81687.9
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01114/17
Application No: P/01111/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32971/A
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 28 Albert Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JU
Proposal: Demolition of Bungalow, Proposed Construction of Two Detached Dwellings with
Associated Vehicular Parking (Revised Scheme)
Easting: 447760.9 Northing: 95428.1
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01111/17
Application No: P/01049/17 Alt Ref: TCP/00329/H
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 42 Solent View Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JZ
Proposal: Repair and reimprovement of existing sea wall; reinstatement of sea wall over old foundations and installation of sleepered retaining wall at bottom of garden abutting the seafront
Easting: 447537.1 Northing: 95607.8
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01049/17
Application No: P/01112/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23248/L
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: land between Yellow Sands and Commodores Court, Duver Road, Seaview, Isle
Of Wight, PO34
Proposal: Variation of conditions no. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 11 on P/00446/17 – TCP/23248/K to allow alteration to commencement of works
Easting: 462324.9 Northing: 91804.3
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01112/17
Application No: P/01131/17 Alt Ref: TCP/13020/G
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 1st Newport Scout Group, Woodbine Close, St. Johns Road, Newport, Isle Of
Wight, PO301LP
Proposal: proposed new / 2.4 boundary fence with 2 access gates
Easting: 449721.7 Northing: 88536.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01131/17
Application No: P/01126/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32669/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North
Location: Land adjacent to 346, Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed detached house with parking.
Easting: 451369.5 Northing: 91194.9
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01126/17
Application No: P/01061/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33213
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 70 Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301XP
Proposal: Proposed dwelling house; alterations to access and parking
Easting: 449885.7 Northing: 87913.8
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01061/17
Application No: P/00863/17 Alt Ref: LBC/01995/P
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: 48-49 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SE
Proposal: LBC change of use from Class A2 and internal alterations to form 2no. flats
Easting: 449877.8 Northing: 89142.5
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00863/17
Application No: P/00862/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/01995/Q
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: 48-49 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301SE
Proposal: Change of use from Class A2 and internal alterations to form 2no. flats
Easting: 449877.8 Northing: 89142.5
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00862/17
Application No: P/01084/17 Alt Ref: LBC/23100/G
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: Castle Cottage, 14 Castle Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301PH
Proposal: LBC for repair and partial re-covering of roof
Easting: 448652.5 Northing: 87979.5
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01084/17
Application No: P/01091/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29491/B
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport Central
Location: 21 Union Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension; alterations
Easting: 449763.8 Northing: 88875.3
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01091/17
Application No: P/01108/17 Alt Ref: A/00035/L
Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: BAE Systems (Defence Systems) Ltd, Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight,
PO31 8PF
Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1x external illuminated fascia sign
Easting: 448929.8 Northing: 94423.7
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01108/17
Application No: P/01103/17 Alt Ref: TCP/22270/G
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde North West
Location: Ryde Methodist Church, Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO332PT
Proposal: Proposed ramp access into church (revised scheme)
Easting: 459071.5 Northing: 92541.3
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01103/17
Application No: P/01080/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32125/A
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: Quarrhurst Lodge, Quarr Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EL
Proposal: Proposed replacement dwelling
Easting: 457051.1 Northing: 92595.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01080/17
Application No: P/01122/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33210
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: 92 Binstead Lodge Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO333UD
Proposal: Proposed single storey extension
Easting: 457651.1 Northing: 91810.1
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01122/17
Application No: P/01030/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33211
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: Luccombe Hall Hotel, 8 Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376RL
Proposal: Proposed balconies to bedrooms
Easting: 458405.6 Northing: 80787.4
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01030/17
Application No: P/01036/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07567/K
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 19 Orchard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO377NX
Proposal: Demolition of garage and porch; single storey extension; alterations; proposed
detached bungalow
Easting: 457619.3 Northing: 81363.9
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01036/17
Application No: P/01058/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18606/G
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: 64 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight, PO376JN
Proposal: New UPVC windows to replace timber ones
Easting: 458138.5 Northing: 81209.4
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01058/17
Application No: P/01119/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33218
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: Land South of Brambledown, Cliff Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO39
Proposal: Outline application for one residential unit and vehicular access with access and
layout to be considered.
Easting: 431979.3 Northing: 86172.3
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01119/17
Application No: P/01118/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33079/A
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East
Location: land adjacent 50, Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381LH
Proposal: Construction of new detached dwelling (revised scheme)
Easting: 455381.6 Northing: 77439.5
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01118/17
Application No: P/01106/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12633/A
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East
Location: Land to the rear of India Cottage, Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO38
Proposal: Proposed dwelling to the rear of India Cottage.
Easting: 456295.3 Northing: 77685.1
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01106/17
Application No: P/01006/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33209
Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: 84 Stenbury View, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383DD
Proposal: Demolition of porch; proposed single storey side extension
Easting: 455209.1 Northing: 79426.1
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01006/17
Application No: P/01085/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24340/D
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Hanaper House, 5 The Mount, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410RB
Proposal: Proposed two storey extension; alterations to existing house; raised roof pitch;
balcony; external stairs; patio area, 2 x new parking bays
Easting: 435958 Northing: 89712.5
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01085/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.