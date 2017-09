A man who was killed in a collision near Ryde last month has been named as Tony Piggott, Hampshire Police have confirmed.

The collision took place at around 9am on 17 August on Binstead Road. Tony Piggott, 69, from Ryde was seriously injured, and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. He died in hospital 18 September.

Police are still appealing for witnesses. If you have any information you can contact police on 101 quoting reference 44170309337 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

