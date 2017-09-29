Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a car crash in the Netherlands, according to reports in Argentina.

The unverified claims say the 29-year-old fractured a rib after the taxi in which he was travelling in Amsterdam hit a lamp post.

Dutch police have told Sky Sports News that two people were injured and taken to hospital, but would not confirm their names.

Aguero had earlier posted a picture of himself with Colombian singer Maluma on his Instagram account. He was understood to have been attending Maluma’s concert before the accident happened.

The City star’s former club, Independiente, tweeted a photo of Aguero with the words: ‘Strength and prompt recovery. Everyone @ Independiente is with you in this difficult moment.’

Tim Vickery, a renowned English football journalist based in South America, told Sky Sports News on Friday morning that news of Aguero’s accident was making headlines back in Argentina.

Vickery said the accident happened as Aguero was making his way back to the airport, to catch a flight to Manchester.

The press in Argentina have already published photos of the taxi, following the accident, with news outlets in the South American country estimating that Aguero will be sidelined ‘for at least three months’.

With Argentina still yet to book their spot at next summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia, Aguero will miss their final two vital qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador on October 5 and 10 respectively.

In-form Aguero has made a strong start to the current season, netting seven goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick at Watford earlier this month.

News of the accident comes at a bad time for Pep Guardiola’s side as they prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, a match that pits the current Premier League leaders against the reigning champions.

City go into the match three points ahead of Antonio Conte’s side.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium six years ago, Aguero has been part of two Premier League title-winning teams, famously scoring the goal that clinched the title in the closing minutes of the 2011/12 season.

And as details emerge of Aguero’s accident, it follows on from the news that City are already without defender Benjamin Mendy who has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

