Steve Cotterill is in advanced talks to take over as manager of Birmingham City, Sky sources understand.

The former Burnley and Bristol City boss was Harry Redknapp’s assistant at St Andrew’s for the final three games of last season, when Birmingham avoided relegation on the final day.

Redknapp wanted Cotterill to carry on in the role this season, but he refused because he wanted to be a manager in his own right.

Sky Sports News has been told Cotterill could be confirmed as manager before Birmingham play at Hull on Saturday, but caretaker Lee Carsley is expected to retain control of the team for that game.

Aitor Karanka was viewed as a strong contender for the job but the Blues will not bring in the Spanish coach after an interview at the club.

(c) Sky News 2017: Steve Cotterill in advanced talks over Birmingham City job

Comments

comments