Tyrell Hatton continued to put a poor summer behind him as he fired a seven-under 63 to take a share of the lead after the first round of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old Englishman enjoyed an excellent season in 2016, culminating in his victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a title he will defend next week.

But Hatton, who is still ranked 29th in the world, has struggled for form this year and has made the cut in just three of his last 10 tournaments.

He finished tied for third in the European Masters earlier this month, though, and produced another excellent round as he began his challenge at Close House in Newcastle by tying for the early lead with George Coetzee.

Through summer, I had too many opinions and just got on a bad run, and my putter was really cold through summer, as well, said Hatton.

You know, if you are not holing putts and you hit a few bad shots, and you feel like you can’t score any worse, that’s just the phase that I went through.

I think most golfers will go through that. It’s just how it is. But no, my swing feels good now.

I certainly feel a bit more relaxed. Obviously playing better helps. So overall, it’s good.

I’m more comfortable with my swing now. I feel happy and I think that will result in some good finishes.

Hatton is also enjoying having his friend, Jonathan Bell, caddying for him after they first teamed up in Switzerland.

He said: The guy on the bag, Jonathan, I’ve known him since I was about seven years old. We used to play junior events together. He’s a pro himself. He wanted to play Euro Pro this year but didn’t have the funding, unfortunately.

He’s been working part-time, so when I asked him to come on the bag for Switzerland, he was quite happy to do that. Obviously we had a great week, so hopefully he’s going to carry on till the end of the year.

Hopefully we can have a few more good results and it will give him a good platform for next year when he’s going to play himself.

Hatton will be back out for the second round at 8.20am on Friday – starting on the 10th hole alongside Ian Poulter and Ross Fisher – and is relishing his earlier start.

I’m looking forward to putting on the greens on Friday morning when they are a little bit fresher. Hopefully I can keep the form going with my swing and post another good number.

Golf’s hard and I’m happy with where I’m at now.

Watch the British Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Friday from 9.30am.

t5bWF1YzE6TWATb-iFdT1mACivRgHXXT

(c) Sky News 2017: Tyrell Hatton enjoying return to form at British Masters

Comments

comments