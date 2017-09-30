Prince Harry had a surprise in store for the Invictus Games when he walked into the wheelchair basketball arena with his friend, Barack Obama.

The former US president and Harry were full of smiles as they posed together for photos with excited fans at the Paralympics-style event in Toronto, Canada.

Sitting beside Harry in the front row, Mr Obama cheered on the American basketball team as they took on France.

Also in attendance was former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who said she was thrilled to cheer on Team USA.

Mr Obama later shared photos on Twitter, writing, Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country.

Mr Obama and his wife Michelle became friends with Harry as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge throughout their time in office.

On Sunday, Harry played host to US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the games.

The three-year-old event aims to aid the recovery of military personnel whether they are wounded in combat or outside of their service.

