TV and film star Dame Judi Dench is on the Isle of Wight today (Saturday).

The legend of the screen is here in her role as a patron of the Friends of Osborne.

She was spotted on the Wightlink car ferry yesterday by Island man Ben Allen, who managed to get a picture with her (above).

Dame Judi stars as Victoria in the Victoria and Abdul movie – which is out now in cinemas.

It’s her first visit back to the Island since filming scenes at Osborne House.

Isle of Wight Radio understands she will be presented with some special roses which will be planted on the terrace at Osborne.

Meanwhile, Visit Isle of Wight says the recent release of Victoria and Abdul is helping the Isle of Wight reach new markets across the world.

A coordinated campaign – with financial investment from Visit Isle of Wight – is making its way into national media, capitalising on the success of the new movie from Universal.

Visit Isle of Wight adds that the launch of a dedicated heritage trail – Explore Victoria’s Island – is also attracting attention.

Visit Isle of Wight CEO David Thornton said:

“In 2016 when our Churchill Trail made it onto Forbes online in front of 40million worldwide viewers, we started to realise the full potential of creating trails as a way of gaining powerful exposure for the Island in new markets. “For a destination like the Island, where the landscapes and attractions are essentially the same year after year, we have to create new stories for journalists to write about, or we lose valuable digital and print space to competing destinations. New trails are an extremely cost-effective way of doing this. “The Victoria’s Island Trail was launched to coincide with the Victoria and Abdul movie.”

