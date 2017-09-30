A week of yellow themed fundraising for the Earl Mountbatten Hospice officially gets underway today (Saturday).

What wacky yellow fundraising initiative will you think up? That’s the challenge being laid down to the Isle of Wight as Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s Go Yellow! campaign returns for 2017.

The fundraising drive runs from today until 8 October to allow as many people as possible to take part by wearing, eating or doing something yellow to raise funds for the hospice.

There will be a particular focus on Friday 6 October, when it’s hoped the whole Island will take part in a massive yellow mufti day.

The team at Isle of Wight Radio are supporting Go Yellow Day, listen all day on Friday the 6th of October for full coverage. We would love to come and visit your business, school or event. Email [email protected] and tell us what you will be doing – and maybe Adam Richardson will be popping in to see you!

Dani Johnson, Community Events Fundraiser, said:

“Whether you’re in an office, school, shop or any other organisation, we need your help to turn us into the Isle of Yellow, in support of the hospice and hundreds of Islanders cared for every day during the most challenging times of their lives. “Whatever wacky yellow idea you come up with, don’t forget to send us your photos so we can share your show of support across the Island!”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“Being part of Go Yellow! is a great opportunity to contribute to the £7m it costs to provide our services for free every year. “It is also a chance to reflect on the care that the hospiceprovides; both through our expert community team who support 650 people on any one day at home, or by caring for those on our ward and those who receive our specialist day services in the John Cheverton Centre. A huge thank you to everyone who takes part!”

For a GoYellow! fundraising kit – containing everything you need to put on a yellow themed event – contact the Fundraising Team on (01983) 217300 or email [email protected]