What will Newport Harbour look like in ten years’ time?

Well, we are being asked to put our ideas forward to the Isle of Wight Council.

Join the regeneration team on 6 October 2017 (10.30am-4pm) to discuss your ideas and write a ‘postcard from the future’ of what you would like to have experienced on a day trip to the area. Or add your thoughts to our ‘big ideas wall’ which asks: ‘what’s unique and special about Newport Harbour?’

Councillor Wayne Whittle, Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, said:

“As one of our key regeneration sites the harbour has huge potential to bolster the Island’s economy while creating a really exciting new development for Newport and the Island. “It is probably the last remaining undeveloped town centre harbour in the South of England; a unique site that deserves to be opened up and shared with residents and tourists alike. The regeneration project is an essential way to preserve the harbour’s original and necessary infrastructure. “The harbour is already becoming a vibrant destination for the Island, with the popular, and ever expanding weekly I Love Wight street food market on the harbourside, with more events and activity planned in the coming months.”

This is the first of a string of the public engagement events intended to shape the masterplan for Newport Harbour. The ideas and questions collated during engagement events, will seek to inspire the masterplan architects while firmly addressing local ambitions and aspirations. The masterplan will then aid future planning applications for the Newport Harbour area.

Councillor Whittle added:

“We have done some initial thinking about how to create a viable development but we need your ideas and suggestions to really make the harbour come alive.”

