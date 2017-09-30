A child sex abuse campaigner is calling for a new law to protect victims from potential prosecution.

As a teenager Sammy Woodhouse was subjected to years of physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of a sexual predator involved in the Rotherham child grooming gang.

Like many others in her situation she was forced to break the law by her abuser.

Now she says her criminal record prevents her from making a full return to a society.

I’m asking for the Government to put something in place stating that children, whilst being groomed to commit crimes, can’t be charged, she told Sky News.

I want them to recognise how many people across the country have been charged – me being one of them. I want to be able to speak to someone, have that cleared, because whilst it’s on our records I feel like we are constantly being blamed for being abused.

Sammy has written to Home Secretary Amber Rudd asking her to consider introducing Sammy’s Law.

It could potentially affect hundreds of victims of child sexual exploitation, by removing a level of control from their abusers and making it easier for them to go to the authorities to report their abuse.

It has already got the support of Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield.

Mr Boutcher said: I think policing is about sensible, pragmatic ways of doing things. If this was a member of my family, or this was someone who I knew, I would hope common sense would prevail.

Sammy’s story is very powerful – she is the victim in this she is not the offender, and if we get more victims coming forward so that officers can go after those offenders, and get the evidence against them to put them behind bars – then that works for me.

Ms Longfield said that if Sammy’s Law could be made to work, it could be of benefit to vulnerable young people who are being groomed and abused.

The authorities and police will want to look and make sure it isn’t used or abused by those who want use it to get away with offences in the past – or indeed for abusers to use this to exploit children further, she told Sky News.

But with intelligent insight and a grown up look at this, and with grown up dialogue it has the makings of something very positive for children going forward.

Sammy has yet to receive a full response to her letter to the Home Secretary.

However, the Home Office issued this statement to Sky News: Ms Woodhouse was a victim of vile abuse and she has shown tremendous strength and courage in speaking out. We will consider Ms Woodhouse’s situation and respond to her directly in due course.

Safeguarding vulnerable people is a top priority for this Government and that is why we are overhauling how police, social services and others work together to protect children and bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

We are determined to ensure that victims do not suffer in silence and feel able to come forward to report abuse and get the support that they need.

