Donald Trump’s health secretary has quit after it emerged he had repeatedly used taxpayers’ money to hire expensive chartered flights.

Tom Price, who has served less than eight months in the job, is the first member of Mr Trump’s cabinet to leave office in an administration in turmoil as several high-ranking aides have left the White House.

His departure on Friday was announced an hour after Mr Trump told reporters he was disappointed in Mr Price’s use of private aircraft and did not like the way it reflected on his administration.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the president accepted, the White House said in a statement.

Washington news media outlet Politico reported that Mr Price had taken at least two dozen private chartered flights since May at a cost of over $400,000 (£300,000).

Politico also reported he took approved military flights to Africa and Europe costing $500,000 (£370,000).

Mr Price’s repayment of $51,887 (£38,728) for his own travel costs and his public expression of regrets did not placate the White House.

Mr Trump had indicated that Mr Price’s job was hanging by a thread, saying earlier on Friday: I don’t like the optics. I’m not happy, I can tell you, I’m not happy.

Mr Price was an orthopaedic surgeon before he went into politics and he rose to budget committee chairman in the House, where he was known as a fiscal conservative.

On entering the White House, Mr Trump touted him as a conservative policy expert who could write a new healthcare bill to replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Mr Trump named Don J Wright, a deputy assistant secretary of health, to serve as acting secretary.

(c) Sky News 2017: US health secretary Tom Price quits over chartered flights furore

