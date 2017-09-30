A Welsh international rugby player was forced to miss a match in South Africa after getting himself bitten by a lion.

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin was described as pretty lucky and pretty stupid after being bitten on the hand in Bloemfontein.

Baldwin had been in the African country because his Swansea-based Pro 14 league club Ospreys were due to play South African opponents Cheetahs at the Toyota Stadium in Free State’s capital city.

Video footage posted on the Twitter feed of former rugby player Andy Goode shows Baldwin reaching through metal bars to touch the big cat.

As he strokes the animal on the head as it lays on the ground, it suddenly snaps.

Baldwin, 29, is heard to cry out and pulls his arm away before a warden tells a colleague to get him first aid.

The injury, which needed stitches, occurred on Wednesday during a pre-match visit to a safari park.

Ospreys coach Steve Tandy told reporters: There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion.

He did bite Scott but when you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten.

It was pretty stupid on Scott’s behalf and he is pretty lucky… I don’t know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.

It’s probably one of the silliest things I’ve even been involved in, but thankfully he is okay and hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks.

The club later confirmed in a statement that Baldwin had been treated at the scene by the team doctor before being admitted to a local hospital on Thursday for further treatment to prevent infection.

He was due to be released on Saturday morning and is expected to travel home with the rest of the squad as planned, Ospreys said.

Cheetahs beat Ospreys 44-25 in the fixture on Friday and are due to play in the league next on 7 October, in Wales.

