At least 25 people have been hurt, four of them seriously, after a barrier collapsed at a football stadium in France.

The incident happened at the Licorne stadium during a Ligue 1 match between Amiens and Lille at Stade de la Licorne.

A stadium barrier collapsed in the away section as spectators visiting from Lille celebrated the opening goal of the match by Fode Ballo-Toure.

The celebrations caused a fence separating the fans from the pitch to crumble under their weight.

Dozens of fans tumbled down on to the side of the pitch, crushed by fellow supporters, with police and medical staff quickly arriving to tend to the injured.

The game was suspended in the 16th minute and later abandoned.

Match delegate Noel Mannino said: In light of the events… it has been decided that the game would not resume.

Officials have said the lives of the four people who were seriously injured are not in danger.

On Twitter, Amiens football club said its thoughts were with the wounded and that the stadium had been evacuated peacefully.

Stade de la Licorne was built in 1999. Able to accommodate 12,000 fans, it is the smallest stadium in Ligue 1.

The grounds are undergoing extensive renovation work during the 2017/18 season. One stand is closed for refurbishment, and repairs are also being carried out on the stadium’s roof.

Alain Gest, a local politician, has suggested the stadium was not sufficiently maintained in the past – with a safety audit in 2016 concluding that the building presented serious dangers.

(c) Sky News 2017: At least 25 hurt as football stadium barrier collapses in Amiens

