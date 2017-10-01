More than £1m worth of artefacts have gone missing from some of Britain’s most famous museums.

Figures obtained by Sky News reveal over 600 items have been lost, stolen or misplaced from collections including the Science Museum group, the British Museum and the Natural History Museum.

The Science Museum group, which includes the Science Museum in London, Manchester’s Museum of Science and Industry and the National Railway Museum in York, told us they have a further 5,315 unlocated artefacts.

This means curators believe they are in storage, but don’t know exactly where.

The Science Museums group’s deputy director, Jonathan Newby, said: Any object that we can’t locate is unfortunate but this does come down to the record-keeping of museums.

In the past, record collections started with a card index hand-written, then transcribed into databases that are now not what you would expect from a modern system.

The other problem is that museums don’t have enough space for their collections. The Science Museum has only 5% of its 400,000 artefacts on display, the rest are kept in storage facilities.

Among the items missing from the museum are an old tin of talcum powder and an old-fashioned Hotpoint washing machine.

Other items lost include a rare piece of quartz from the National Museum of Scotland, an important black tie from the Imperial War Museum collection and perhaps most staggering of all, a £750,000 Cartier diamond ring from the British Museum.

A freedom of information request by Sky News reveals 947 artefacts have been reported lost or missing since 2010, and £80,000 worth of objects have been stolen.

But those in charge of museum security insist the systems are secure.

The Arts Council head of national security, William Brown, said the figures are not cause for concern.

I liaise nationally and internationally with other security experts from around the world. Our systems are the envy of many. The government indemnity scheme and the DCMS actually support visits to venues, and fund myself and a team through the Arts Council to ensure collections are safe.

Britain’s biggest museums receive £435m of government funding every year, and all museums rely on donations from the public and benefactors.

Some say they have a responsibility to improve security.

Professional art recoverer Christopher Marinello said: It’s an obligation to the public, the public who fund these museums through very high taxes, and we have a right to be able to know where our objects are.

If there is a loss it needs to be reported to the police almost immediately so we can put the object onto a database try to find it as quickly as possible.

