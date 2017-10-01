If you’re walking along the beach in Sandown or Shanklin today (Sunday) – you might spot more than 100 runners.

It’s the annual 10k run from Yaverland to Shanklin – and back – organised by MCC Promotions.

Runners of all abilities are welcome to enter this morning at Browns Cafe on Culver Parade between 9.30am and 10.15am. The event costs £15 and includes a t-shirt and medal.

Newly introduced this year will be a team award winners and the Geoff Watkin Veterans (over 45) Male and Female.

Both course records are held by Island Runners Dan Eckersley 34 mins 16 secs and Laura Brackley 38 mins 22 secs.

The run starts 150 metres up from the Isle of Wight Zoo and cafe, and runners will turnaround at the end of Shanklin beach, near to the Lazy Wave Cafe.

There is free parking, and a bag drop area at the cafe.