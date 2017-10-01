Rock star Marilyn Manson has been injured after a piece of stage scenery fell on him during a performance.

The accident is understood to have occurred during a set at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on Saturday night.

Video footage taken by Twitter users appears to show a scaffolding rig that was supporting two giant pistols falling towards the front of the stage onto the singer.

Some images suggest that he was climbing up the scaffolding immediately before it came down.

Musicians on stage at the same time rushed towards him as soon as they saw what happened and pulled the metal construction off.

It was then announced that the show was over due to injury.

TMZ reported that he was about an hour into his set at the Manhattan centre and was performing the Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) at the time.

It took several minutes before anyone was able to pull him from the wreckage, Twitter users said.

The 48-year-old was then taken to hospital. It is not yet known how seriously he is injured.

Manson was three dates into his The Heaven Upside Down Tour and was due to go on to tour the US and Europe before coming to the UK at the end of December.

Co-forming the band in 1989, he creating his stage name from two opposing American pop culture icons – actress Marilyn Monroe and cult leader Charles Manson.

The real name of the self-styled ‘Antichrist Superstar – whose stage stunts have included ripping pages out of a Bible – is Brian Warner.

The band gained a reputation for being a negative influence on youngsters, a perception that was reinforced in 1999 after reports that the two teenage boys who committed the Columbine massacre were fans of Manson’s music.

Manson recently told The Guardian: Honestly, the Columbine era destroyed my entire career at the time.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/FieDV2YzE6HFMVYkB6ZBDSSCNLlbKzae/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Marilyn Manson crushed by falling gun scenery during show

