Police are appealing for information after an incident in Sandown during the early hours of Friday (29)

Hampshire Constabulary says it happened between 12:10am and 12:40am at the Stower Place car park.

A woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries. A third woman in her 20s is said to have driven away from the location in a vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Ventnor and a 33-year-old man from Sandown have been arrested in connection with this incident but have been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.

