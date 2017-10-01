Police are appealing for information after an incident in Sandown during the early hours of Friday (29)
Hampshire Constabulary says it happened between 12:10am and 12:40am at the Stower Place car park.
A woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries. A third woman in her 20s is said to have driven away from the location in a vehicle.
A 25-year-old man from Ventnor and a 33-year-old man from Sandown have been arrested in connection with this incident but have been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.
Anyone who has any information of what happened is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170377224’.