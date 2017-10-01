Police have pushed back voters at polling stations as an illegal referendum in the Spanish region of Catalonia gets under way.

Officers with riot shields are in Barcelona after local police refused to close the stations down.

Catalan officials have now said voters can go to any polling station, not just their designated one, in an attempt to ensure people can vote even if their local station is shut down.

Late into the night, at schools in Barcelona, pro-independence campaigners camped out, many with children, in an attempt to keep the schools open to ensure they can be used as polling stations.

At the Joan Pelegri School in the district of Sants, scores of children played in the courtyard until late.

Among them we found parent Esteve Arboix.

For me, as a Catalan, it’s very important. It’s a moment we have been waiting for for generations. And I think it’s a great opportunity for us. he said.

I will vote yes because Catalonia has its own language, it’s own culture and I think it’s for the best future for our families.

:: The messy reality of the referendum Spain wants to shut down

On the orders of the central government in Madrid, thousands of national police have been drafted in to shut down the polling stations.

The Spanish government’s appointee in the region said on Saturday that the technological infrastructure for voting and counting ballots had been dismantled making the referendum ‘absolutely impossible’.

Speaking to Sky News from Madrid, the Spanish Foreign Minister, Alfonso Dastis, said the vote would not happen.

There is no referendum. There are no voting premises. There are no ballot papers. There are no authorities to check the authenticity of the results. There may be some sham voting in some places and streets but I don’t think there is going to be a referendum tomorrow, Mr Dastis said.

The Spanish central government’s assertion that the referendum is illegal is backed up by the courts and a judgement based on the Spanish constitution which says the country is indivisible.

Democracy is not above the rule of law. Democracy is guaranteed by the rule of law, Mr Dastis told Sky.

:: Catalonia – The fight for independence explained

On Saturday, thousands marched through Madrid protesting against what they see as a separatist attempt to split up the nation.

They demanded that the Catalan leaders be jailed.

And in the Catalan capital of Barcelona, thousands more marched urging unity rather than independence.

So far, there have only been minor incidents of tension between the two sides. Overall the campaign has been peaceful. But its not clear what will happen as police move in to prevent voting from taking place.

Spain’s Foreign Minister preemptively placed the blame for any violence with the Catalan independence movement.

The law enforcement officers are there showing a lot of restraint. Any violence is not coming from them. There is harassment coming from the groups supporting the referendum. We will do all we possibly can, he added.

In the schools, there is a sense of nervousness.

I am not sure what will happen. I hope that everything will be peaceful, Esteve Arboix says.

If police come here to block the voting, you will show to all the world what is happening. We don’t want to fight. We will just try to vote. Even if you want to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’, it’s just a question of democracy.

Spain’s Interior Ministry claims that police have sealed off ‘most’ of the region’s 2,000+ polling stations. However, overnight, Sky News saw a number in central Barcelona still open.

The leader of the Catalan government and cheerleader for the independence vote is Carles Puigdemont.

Seen as an insurgent by the anti-independence side, Mr Puigdemont is a life-long campaigner for the referendum.

In these hugely intense and hugely emotional moments, we sense that what we once thought was only a dream is within reach.

We’re ready to avoid either the temptation or provocation of violence, he said.

Overnight, and reacting to images of ‘More democracy’ posters being ripped down by the anti-referendum lobby, he tweeted: This is the reality. Bothered by banners that say ‘More democracy’… tomorrow we will win.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/NrYjB2YzE6rc0Jma-LGyKDF9NzvoAc59/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjpvMTE79t

(c) Sky News 2017: Riot police in stand off as illegal Catalonia independence vote begins

Comments

comments