Week Of Isle Of Wight Events Kicks Off With Older Persons Day

International Older Persons Day (Sunday 1 October) kicks off a week of events for the second annual Celebrating Age Festival on the Isle of Wight.

Organisers say it is about promoting the richness and diversity of the Isle of Wight’s communities.

Festival highlights include Tea on the Sea with Red Funnel, and the Wild About Wight Safari with Vectis Housing, which both take place today.

Over the next week, coffee afternoons, SingAbout groups, a Men in Sheds open afternoon, Knit and Natter sessions, poetry groups, Creative Café, Carers IW drop-in and the Oddfellows cards afternoon are all taking place.

There will also be Chair Yoga, DanceMakers and a Heritage Health Walk.

Read about the events in full here.

The Celebrating Age Awards will be held on Thursday (5 October) at Lakeside Spa Hotel.

