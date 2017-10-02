The GKN Aerospace base in Cowes is reassuring people on the Isle of Wight that the firm isn’t being affected by tariffs put on Bombardier Aircraft.

GKN’s Cowes base is contracted through Bombardier Aerospace, Belfast to develop and supply structures for the plane-maker’s C-Series.

Last week 219% import tariffs on Bombardier were introduced by the U.S President – which could affect more than 4,000 jobs at Bombardier’s Belfast factories.

Daniel Kendrick, from GKN, has told Isle of Wight Radio that it is unable to comment on customer matters but assures everyone ‘it’s business as usual at our Cowes Facility’.

The UK’s Chancellor, Philip Hammond has today (Monday) said the UK will continue to lobby the US over the Bombardier row.

But he’s also warned there’s a limit to what it could achieve – after American regulators decided to impose tariffs on the firm’s C-Series jets.

