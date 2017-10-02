Police investigating the murder of a detective have appealed for witnesses who saw her car the day before her death.

Leanne McKie, 39, was found dead in a lake in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

The mother of three had been a serving officer in Wilmslow and had worked for Greater Manchester Police since 2001 – most recently as a detective in the serious sexual offences unit.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: As part of our ongoing inquiries I’m appealing for information from the public to help establish Leanne’s movements in the hours leading up to her death.

I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that that may have seen Leanne’s red Mini.

I’d like to hear from anyone with any information, and particularly anyone with any dashcam footage.

The Mini, registration DA12 DFO, may have been driving along the A523 between Poynton and Poynton Park or the A5149, Chester Road, towards Wilmslow between the hours of 11.30pm on Thursday 28 September and 3.30am the next day.

Mr Waller added: I’d also urge anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park during this time period and believe that they may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual, no matter how small, to get in touch.

Paying tribute to his colleague, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said: I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to Leanne’s family and friends at this devastating time.

My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored.

She worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes.

Leanne was a popular figure among her colleagues, who have been left devastated by the news of her tragic death.

She will be sorely missed by everyone she worked with.

A 43-year-old man arrested in relation to Ms McKie’s death is still in custody and assisting officers with their enquiries, police said.

