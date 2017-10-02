Thousands of passengers have had their holiday plans thrown into turmoil after Britain’s fifth biggest airline collapsed into administration.

The collapse will mean 110,000 travellers stranded abroad are to be brought home in an operation organised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is chartering more than 30 aircraft over the next fortnight.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling described it as the country’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation.

Others who have yet to travel but have bought flights with the airline will see their holiday plans scrapped – with 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

They have been advised not to travel to airports, and to check Monarch’s website for information.

Passengers who had been due to fly took to social media to say family holidays and other plans had been ruined, including some who had previously been affected by a raft of flight cancellations by Ryanair.

Meanwhile staff at the business face a bleak future as they wait to find out whether parts of the business can be salvaged in the administration process.

Monarch employs around 2,100 people in its airline and tour group, which has struggled with mounting costs and competitive market conditions that have seen it suffer sustained losses.

Around 800 are also employed in Monarch’s engineering business, which is not part of the administration and is continuing to trade normally, according to Monday morning’s announcement.

The airline ceased trading following a sustained period of losses, as well as mounting cost pressures and increasingly competitive market conditions, said Blair Nimmo, partner at administrators KPMG..

Monarch chief executive Andrew Swaffield said profits had been hit after terrorism resulted in holidays to Tunisia and Sharm-el-Sheikh being stopped while turmoil in Turkey saw a collapse in bookings there.

He added: I am so sorry that thousands now face a cancelled holiday or trip, possible delays getting home and huge inconvenience as a result of our failure.

Monarch secured a 24-hour extension to its tour operator’s licence on Saturday night, but it proved to be a temporary stay of execution amid uncertainty over the airline’s finances.

The firm, which has its headquarters at Luton Airport, is the biggest UK airline to ever cease trading.

The Government has warned travellers to expect delays as it works to ensure there are enough flights to return the huge number of passengers.

Mr Grayling described the CAA’s repatriation programme as an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation.

He added: Together with the Civil Aviation Authority, we will work around the clock to ensure Monarch passengers get the support they need.

Nobody should underestimate the size of the challenge, so I ask passengers to be patient and act on the advice given by the CAA.

