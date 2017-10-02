As ‘Go Yellow’ week continues, fundraisers who took part in this year’s Walk The Wight for Earl Mountbatten Hospice have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

Scroll down for video…

Thousands took part in the main event – a 26 mile stretch from Bembridge to the Needles – on what was the 35th anniversary of when the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice began.

At an awards ceremony to recognise those who took part in Walk the Wight 2017, chief executive Nigel Hartley said more than £270,000 had been raised so far. He said it was slightly less than last year, but added there was still donations still to be collcected and was confident the walk would eventually go on to raise £300,000.

Around 8,400 men, women, children and dogs joined in with the walk – also included were the half walks between Bembridge and Carisbrooke, and Carisbrooke and the Needles. Some Islanders took on the ‘flat walk’ along the former Sandown-to-Newport railway line before finishing at Shide.

One of those recognised was Lucas Ward, aged five. He completed the half-walk and did it in style:

“He conquered the lands between bembridge to carisbrooke in a quest to slay the hidden dragon in Carisbrooke Castle…”

Another boy, six-year-old Alfie Egan completed the full walk.

“This young man and his dad took the challenge of completing the walk with a smile on his face the whole way. He walked with his grandma who’s just been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer”

It wasn’t just the younger generation taking part…

Robert Congdon wins the award for the oldest man to walk the whole route and John White is the oldest man to walk half! Well done to both! pic.twitter.com/Njdwwa6dbt — Earl MB Hospice (@EarlMBHospice) September 28, 2017

Even pets have been recognised for their efforts – the Top Dog Award went to Lexi. Owner, Lisa Brodie and Lexi raised a tail-wagging £450. Each year Pet Doctors offer free health and weight checks for all dogs taking part, as well as well as sponsoring the coveted bone-shaped dog medals, which are given to four-legged participants. Watch the awards ceremony in full below: Here we go! Walk the Wight awards 2017. Good luck everyone! Posted by Earl Mountbatten Hospice on Thursday, September 28, 2017

Comments

comments