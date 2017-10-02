A group of Islanders on holiday in Ibiza have been “left in limbo” after their airline ceased trading.

Simon Ledger from Shanklin goes on holiday every year with his friends. This year, twenty of them have flown to Ibiza.

Half of the group booked their flights with Monarch Airlines, which has now gone into administration.

Simon heard about the airline cancelling flights, so Simon drove some his friends to the airport, as some needed to ensure they returned home to the Isle of Wight on time due to work commitments and one having booked his driving test.

Some of the group managed to get flights back to the UK due to being protected by their airline company but those in the group who flew via the UK’s fifth biggest airline, Monarch say they’ve been “left in limbo”.

Simon says he contacted the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and was told no information would be given until 8pm tonight (Monday), when an email is expected to be sent to all customers.

Their flights are due to leave during the early hours of tomorrow morning (Tuesday) but the group are yet to find out when they’ll be flying back.

Simon has been telling Isle of Wight Radio about the inconvenience its causing:

“Some of them have work tomorrow night and they need to be back.”

One Islander rushed back to the Island for his driving test which he could have missed if his flight was cancelled.

Simon says he was told there’s a lack of planes available to cope with the situation as some have been dispatched to help with relief of the hurricane aftermath.

Simon fears that because some of them only bought the flight via the airline and not a package holiday that they may not be protected, but the Civil Aviation Authority insists their 110-thousand overseas travellers will be brought back close to the time of their original flight.

Administrators KPMG have said 1,858 employees of the collapsed travel firm Monarch have been made redundant.

