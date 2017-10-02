Isle Of Wight Pride Will Bid To Host National Event

Just a couple of months after its first ever Pride , the Isle of Wight is bidding to host the UK’s flagship event.

Exeter, Folkestone, Liverpool, and Cardiff are also in the running.

The areas will compete at Pride’s annual conference, before the winning bid is revealed in Blackpool on 22 October.

Each area will have fifteen minutes to present their bid.

The first UK Pride was held in Hull in July. Isle of Wight Pride took place in Ryde on 15 July.

Co-Chair of UK Pride Organisers Network (UKPON) Andy Train (also Vice-Chair of Pride in Hull) said:

“At Pride in Hull we were delighted to have the honour of hosting the first UK Pride earlier this year, and it’s a tribute to the impact it had on our Pride to see six Prides bidding for next year’s event. The Pride movement is growing across the UK and we had more than 20 brand new Prides this year. UK Pride helps to create a focal point for one Pride each year, to help increase visibility and awareness. UK Pride status is a unique opportunity and uplift for any Pride. I wish all six Prides all the very best of luck, and I can’t wait to see their bids.”

Shayne Jackson, Youth Pride Committee Chair at Isle of Wight Pride said:

“A year in which the MP called gay people ‘dangerous to society’, prominent homophobic columns appeared in the local press and a Councillor suggested banning homosexuals from public toilets, 2017 saw the inaugural Isle of Wight Pride, uniquely taking place on a beach with thousands turning out in support. UK Pride status will enable the Island to build on this success and create a major celebration of diversity and inclusivity, showing the rest of the UK what an amazing place it is.”

