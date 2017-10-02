Isle of Wight politicians are shaking hands at party conferences, this autumn.

Council Leader Dave Stewart has tweeted a picture with Cabinet minister Sajid Javid and Isle of Wight Councillor Clare Mosdell.

The Council Leader tweeted,

Late in July, the Liberal Democrats’ Nick Belfitt met new party leader Vince Cable, tweeting:

“Meeting Vince Cable! We have to fight a grand coalition of Brexit by Labour and Tories #48%”

Meanwhile, following the Labour party conference in Brighton in September, Isle of Wight party members released a picture on the theme of hope.

Julian Critchley, Parliamentary Spokesperson for Island Labour, said

“Being a delegate at Conference was an unquestionably positive experience. The sense of unity, drive and hope was overwhelming, as delegates, we found ourselves at the centre of democracy within a Party with an unbreakable desire to make fundamentally positive.”

