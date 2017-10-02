Solent-Swimming Sika Deer Make Isle Of Wight Conservation Group’s Survey

A new species of deer has been spotted on the Isle of Wight and they probably got here by swimming across the Solent, says a report by Isle of Wight Deer Conservation.

The group’s 2017 survey found that while Muntjac deer were most commonly found on the Isle of Wight, Sika deer have also now been noted.

The group says they can be found on the mainland, between Lepe and Hurst Spit. Sika also colonised the Arne Peninsular in Dorset by swimming across Poole Bay from Brownsea Island.

Meanwhile, although Chinese Water Deer have previously been seen around Southampton Water and Bosham Creek, they have not been recorded on the Isle of Wight.

