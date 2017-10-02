Police are appealing for information after an alleged attempted kidnap and assault in Sandown.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio yesterday, police say the incident happened during the early hours of Friday (29) between 12:10am and 12:40am at the Stower Place car park.

A woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries. A third woman in her 20s is said to have driven away from the location in a vehicle.

A 25-year-old man from Ventnor has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and kidnap and a 33-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and kidnap. Both have been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries. Anyone who has any information of what happened is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170377224’.

