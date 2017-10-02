Monarch has ceased trading with immediate effect, leaving 110,000 customers overseas and about 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

If you’ve booked with the airline, here is the latest information on what to do and expect:

:: The Government has asked the Civil Aviation Authority to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring customers currently overseas back to the UK.

:: The aim is to fly every customer back to the UK in the next fortnight at no extra cost to passengers and they do not need to cut short their stay.

:: Vulnerable passengers, including unaccompanied minors, will be prioritised and efforts will be made to ensure family groups travel on the same flights.

:: Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who has ordered Britain’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation, said: Nobody should underestimate the size of the challenge, so I ask passengers to be patient and act on the advice given by the CAA.

:: Monarch customers in the UK who are due to depart today or in the future, have been told not go to the airport as all flights have ceased operating.

Customers should go to the Monarch website to find the latest information.

(c) Sky News 2017: What to do if you’ve booked with Monarch?

Comments

comments