Beach Invaders: Portuguese Man O’ War Spotted On Isle Of Wight Shores

Watch out for Portuguese man o’ war (jellyfish-like creatures with tentacles that can give really painful stings), because they have been washing up on Isle of Wight beaches.

According to social media posts, there have been recent sightings at Freshwater, Brook and Whitecliff.

The creatures, which are not jellyfish but siphonophores, can still deliver a painful sting after days stranded on land.

You should not touch one, or allow children or pets to do so either.

So-called because they look like old-style warships, so many Portuguese man o’ war washed up on Perranporth beach in Cornwall last month, it had to be partly closed.

