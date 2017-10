A car and a mobility scooter have collided in Lake this evening (Tuesday).

Police are in attendance on Newport Road. The road has been closed between the junction of Sandown Road and Lamborbey Road.

It’s understood a man has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital by ambulance.

The owner’s dog, which ran off at the scene, has now been safely located.

*UPDATED 9.10pm

*The road has now re-opened.

