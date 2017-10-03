Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Downs Road near Brading.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service confirmed it received a call just before 11.30am and is attending the incident.

It’s thought two cars are involved in the crash on Bully’s Hill, near to the turning with The Mall.

*UPDATED 11.44am

*The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident to reports of smoke, which turned out to be from the deployment of an airbag. One appliance from Ryde is in attendance.

Four people are being given first aid at the scene.

The road is closed.

