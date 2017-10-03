A cyclist is being flown to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to serious injuries after coming off his bicycle on the main road between Shanklin and Ventnor.

Isle of Wight ambulance services has told Isle of Wight Radio crews were called out at around 2pm – to a man who had come off his push bike.

One ambulance is on scene along with a helicopter – which will be flying the man to Southampton for treatment to serious injuries, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary officers were called out by the ambulance service at around around 2:30.

Leeson Road has been closed off to allow the air ambulance to land.

