Demolition work has started at the Carlton Hotel as part of extensive works to convert it into a Premier Inn.

The company is investing more than £9 million to create a 100-bedroom hotel on the Esplanade, which is set to open in summer 2019.

The new building will also have a Brewer’s Fayre restaurant and will be creating around 65 jobs.

Geoff Cook, senior project and programme manager at Whitbread, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The demolition of the old Carlton Hotel is currently under way, and once we’ve finished with the site clearance and preparatory work we’ll be able to start construction on the brand new building. “The new Premier Inn hotel and restaurant are then due to open mid 2019.”

A spokesperson previously told Isle of Wight Radio:

“By investing further into Sandown and breathing new life into the former Carlton Hotel site, we’re focused on making a positive contribution to Sandown and the Island as a whole. “Through jobs, through quality new bedrooms and guest accommodation, and through the full package of benefits we expect our investment will help to deliver, we’re looking forward to coming to Sandown and playing our part in the town and its future success.”

Recently, video footage has appeared online of the inside of the derelict hotel showing the condition of it now.

