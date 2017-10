Emergency crews are attending an incident in Newport after reports of a person “trapped”.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2:55 pm.

One person is said to be “trapped” by their ankles under a black Ford Ka along Hawthorne Close in Newport.

Two appliances are on the scene as well as an ambulance which was requested by firefighters. A first responder is also there.

More to follow.

