Four people are being treated for minor injuries following a crash on the Mersley Downs Road near Brading.

Scroll down for update

Emergency services were called to the incident – which closed the road near the junction to Knighton – just after 11am.

Police said a Toyota Pick-up and a Ford Fiesta were involved, and a police spokesperson said they were possible whiplash injuries to four people in one vehicle.

Two other vehicles were also involved in a damage only crash as a result of the first incident, near to The Mall junction in Brading.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said on appliance from Ryde was called to the incident to reports of smoke, which turned out to be from the deployment of an airbag.

*UPDATED 1.15pm

*The road has now re-opened.

Three people have been taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Comments

comments