Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason admits he is having to remain patient as he continues his recovery from a life-threatening head injury.

Mason suffered a fractured skull in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in January, with the former Tottenham player suffering bleeding on the brain.

The 26-year-old is well on the road to recovery but he will have to wait for a second CT scan to determine when he can return to football.

I am just waiting for my skull to fuse together, he told The Debate on Sky Sports Premier League.

I had a CT scan a month ago and it isn’t quite there yet. We are going to repeat that scan in the near future and measure the rate of healing and go from there.

Physically I am ready to go back in when it is safe and sensible.

It’s just a case of a bone healing now, there’s no brain damage or anything like that. I am in a positive way.

Mason was back in non-contact training with his Hull team-mates over the summer but is not yet ready to engage in more physical training that may hamper his recuperation.

Joining in with the boys, jumping for headers and being involved in that contact type of training, Mason added when asked what the next stage in his recovery would be.

I feel fine, I wouldn’t put myself in a position that could possibly be dangerous. I am just being patient, respecting my body and letting it heal.

It was a dangerous collision but credit to the medical team that was there and acted so quickly that I am here now and in a physical condition to return to playing once the skull has healed.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Doyle announced his retirement from the game last week following medical advice after suffering a number of concussions and Mason admits he now has a greater understanding of what players with head injuries go through.

I have lived through something where I did have brain damage. There was bleeding on my brain and for six to eight weeks it was a struggle, he said.

My body was healing the brain and I do understand what these people are going through.

It’s an unfortunate situation and nothing to be taken lightly.

